Trump's niece sues him and two of his siblings over fraud allegations

US President Donald Trump was hit with a half-million-dollar lawsuit for allegedly stealing his niece's inheritance, court documents revealed on Thursday.

"Mary Trump was a teenager who inherited Interests of extraordinary value upon the premature death of her father. Her aunt and uncles - who called Mary 'honeybunch' - promised to watch over her Interests for her benefit. Instead, they swindled her. They conspired with her trustee, maneuvered to steal her money, and lied to her about it," the lawsuit said.

"Plaintiff Mary L. Trump hereby demands a trial by jury (and) compensatory damages in excess of $500,000."

The lawsuit also retraces some of the allegations Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, made in her book about the president entitled, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," which was published in July.

Mary Trump accused the president and the other defendants of moving to "squeeze" her out as they maneuvered to take control of the estate of her grandfather Fred Trump, the father of Donald Trump, who died in 1999.

Mary Trump and her brother, Fred Trump III, inherited various real estate business interests when her father, Fred Trump Jr, died in 1981 at 42 after a struggle with alcoholism. Mary Trump was 16 at the time.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(With inputs from agencies)