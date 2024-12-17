Palm beach, florida

Advertisment

Before taking office, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had not been invited to his inauguration ceremony. The statement, made during Trump’s first formal press conference after winning the election, surprised many and hinted at a major foreign policy shift.

While Trump’s team is reportedly working to ease tensions with Russia, maintaining communication with President Vladimir Putin’s office. In addition, Trump confirmed that he had extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, Xi’s acceptance remains unclear at this stage.

Trump plans federal changes

Advertisment

Addressing the media in a sweeping 70-minute news conference, the president-elect outlined plans for a clear break from the Biden administration. Trump criticised the current state of federal governance and promised action to ensure efficiency.

“If federal workers don’t return to the office, they will be fired,” Trump declared firmly. He also revealed that he is “looking at” the possibility of privatising the United States Postal Service.

Trump appeared confident and relaxed, showcasing a greater sense of readiness compared to his transition eight years ago.

Advertisment

Also read: I cried for 30 minutes straight: Michelle Obama on day of Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017

Shift in foreign alliances?

Trump’s decision to exclude Zelensky while reaching out to Putin and Xi marks a notable shift in US diplomacy. Zelensky, a key ally of the Biden administration, had received strong support during his presidency amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

While Trump avoided further elaboration on Zelensky’s absence, analysts suggest the move is part of his strategy to rebalance US foreign policy. “We are working to stabilise international relations,” Trump stated at the press conference held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

(With inputs from agencies)