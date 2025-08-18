/Trump-Zelensky meet: Here's the full schedule and agenda - Who all are attending the high-stakes summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 18), as the two leaders aim to discuss the Russia-Ukraine peace and ceasefire deal to put an end to the killings of thousands of people. Zelensky will be accompanied by other European leaders to the White House.

This comes after Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week. The two leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine war; however, no ceasefire or peace deal was announced following their meeting.

On late Sunday night, the Ukrainian president arrived in Washington as he announced on his social media X. He wrote, "Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting."

Later, the White House released the schedule for the Trump-Zelensky meeting at the White House, along with the European leaders.

Schedule

12:00 pm ET (9:30 pm IST) - EU leaders to arrive

The European leaders are expected to arrive at the White House at the South Portico, ahead of the high-stakes meeting.

1:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST) - Trump to greet Zelensky

The US president will greet his Ukrainian counterpart after the EU leaders' arrival. Soon after that, they will head for the meeting in the Oval Office.

2:15 pm ET (11:45 pm IST) - Trump to greet European leaders

Trump will greet other European leaders in the State Dining Room an hour after he began his Oval Office meeting with Zelensky.

2:30 pm ET (12 am IST) - Family photo

15 minutes after the greetings, the US president and European leaders will take a family photo together in the Cross Hall.

3:00 pm ET (12:15 am IST) - Trump, Zelensky, EU leaders meeting

Trump, Zelensky, and other European leaders will then head into their own high-stakes meeting in the East Room of the White House.

Who all are attending the Trump-Zelensky meet?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Finnish President Alexander Stubb

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte

Agenda for meeting

Laying out the goal for the White House meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that the goal is to recall what unites Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, pointing to Russia.

"There can be no territorial discussions about Ukraine without Ukrainian leaders," the French president stressed.

He added that if partners are weak with Russia, they create preconditions for future conflicts.

In order to have a “lasting peace deal for Ukraine, Ukraine needs a strong army", he said, adding that European allies want "Ukraine’s territorial integrity to be respected” and that “Ukraine must be represented in any talks on Ukraine’s future.”