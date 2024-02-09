Trump wins Nevada & Virgin Islands Republican caucuses, moves closer to party nomination win

Former US President Donald Trump secured a resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses on Thursday (Feb 9), marking his third significant win in the Republican nomination race following triumphs in Iowa and New Hampshire. Trump's dominance in these three polls solidified his position as the potential nominee for the Republican party. Additionally, he also clinched victory in the Republican caucuses in the US Virgin Islands, adding 4 delegates to his tally.

In the Virgin Islands, the former US president secured a commanding victory with 182 votes, representing 74 percent of the 246 votes cast. His sole remaining rival in the Republican race, Nikki Haley, garnered 26 percent support with 64 votes. Haley is now facing an uphill battle. In her home state of South Carolina, she served as governor for six years. The state will hold its primary elections on February 24.

While the outcome in Nevada may not significantly sway the Republican nominating contest, the state remains a fiercely contested battleground. Its population's political affiliation can swing either way, holding substantial sway in the upcoming presidential election in November.

Notably, in the 2020 election, Biden edged out Trump in Nevada by 2.4 percentage points. As of now, the projections suggest a close rematch between the two contenders in the state.

In terms of population, Nevada boasts a substantial Latino or Hispanic people, comprising about 30 percent according to the US Census, media reports said.

Nevada has approximately 768,000 registered as "nonpartisan," outnumbering both Democrats and Republicans.