/Trump will participate in virtual Ukraine talks with Zelensky, White House confirms

US President Donald Trump will participate in a virtual Ukraine talks on Wednesday (August 13), a White House official told CNN. The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had announced on Monday that he was planning to host a virtual meeting with Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine. This came ahead of the scheduled meeting of the American president with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday (August 15).

This came after Trump's statement that he would try to get some territory back for Ukraine during his Alaska meeting with Putin. "Russia's occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We're going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine," he told a news conference at the White House. The American president even warned that there would be "some swapping, changes in land" between Russia and Ukraine. He said he will update the European leaders if Putin proposes a "fair deal" during the talk. He said he would also talk to Zelensky "out of respect".

"I'll call him first... I'll call him after, and I may say, 'lots of luck, keep fighting,' or I may say, 'we can make a deal'", he said. Meanwhile, Kaja Kallas, vice-president of the European Commission, told the BBC that Putin wants to "go for the old-fashioned way of...let's divide the territories and spheres of influence" in his talks with Trump. "If Ukraine is not part of the deal, any deal will just not be implemented, and that is the reason why Ukraine needs to be around that table," she said.

Zelensky warns 'unjust peace' would let Russia grab more land