Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he loses 2024 US presidential election in November

Former United States President Donald Trump, on Saturday (Mar 16) during a rally in the state of Ohio warned that there would be a “bloodbath” if he is not re-elected in the upcoming elections in November.

What did Trump say?

The remarks came during a rally in Ohio where Trump addressed the crowd in support of Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, whom the former president had endorsed in December. In his speech, he also threatened a trade war with China over car manufacturing.

“Let me tell you something…to China, President Xi – and you and I are friends – but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you are building in Mexico right now…and you think you are not going to hire Americans and sell the cars to us, no,” Trump said.

He added, “We’re going to put a 100 per cent tariff on every single one of those cars that comes across the line…and you are not going to be able to sell those cars. If I get elected, now if I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath…it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they are not going to sell those cars.”

“If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country,” the former US president later added.

Trump is known for his inflammatory rhetoric and has been called a threat to democracy by his successor particularly since the former president said that he would not be a dictator except for “day one,” back in December.

In response to the former president’s remarks, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told NBC News, “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and auto workers.”

‘Wants another January 6’

Biden’s campaign spokesperson James Singer released a statement on Saturday after Trump’s speech saying that the former president “wants another January 6”.

Singer was referring to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump’s supporters who wanted to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Biden’s campaign spokesperson said.

He added, “He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”