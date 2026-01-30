/'We are sending a larger number of ships to Iran': Trump demands deal from Tehran, says 'if they don't...'

US President Donald Trump issued a latest warning to Iran amid the diplomatic tensions. During a press conference on Friday (Jan 30), the American president said that he hopes a deal gets finalised with theran. "We are sending a larger number of ships to Iran. They should make a deal; if they don't, we'll see what happens," he said, while repeating: “We have a large armada heading towards Iran.” He kept on saying, "Iran wants to make a deal, but we will see what happens. Only Iran knows the deadline to strike a deal. I have told them directly my deadline."

The POTUS also said that he would not reveal what his administration was planning "militariy" for Iran. "We have a powerful fleet near Iran. Adding up to 25 battleships. Will build 10 new battleships, up to 25 battleships," he said.

What EXACTLY does Trump want from Iran in a deal

The American president is asking for a deal - a new nuclear agreement - with Iran. This is similar in purpose to the old 2015 deal (JCPOA), but with significantly tougher conditions:

End or severely curb Iran’s nuclear weapons program — especially uranium enrichment, which Tehran has expanded since the US withdrew from the 2015 deal.

Prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons or reaching “breakout” capacity.

Potentially exchange these restrictions for sanctions relief, though Trump’s statements have been inconsistent on the exact terms.

Meanwhile, Iran has not formally received or agreed upon the demands by the US but has clarified that Tehran does not accept negotiations "under military threat".

'Tehran ready for dialogue, but if US pushed...'

Iran's mission to the United States said on Wednesday (Jan 28) that Tehran is ready for dialogues with Washington - but with mutual respect. This was said on X in response to US President Donald Trump's post about a US naval armada heading toward Iran.