/Trump vs MAGA? US president endorses Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio Governor race despite supporters' 'he must lose' vow

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 7) formally endorsed Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio Governor's race, calling him "something special." Acknowledging that he competed against Ramaswamy as a Republican Presidential candidate, Trump said that he will be a “GREAT Governor of Ohio.” Stating that he is totally and completely endorsing Ramaswamy, Trump also expressed confidence that Ramaswamy will never let him down. Trump's big endorsement comes even as some from his MAGA group wants Vivek to lose.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Ramaswamy's intelligence, strength, and commitment to conservative values. He described the Indian-origin politician as someone who “truly loves our country.” “Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and won big three times, in 2016, 2020, and 2024…will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote in the post.

Ramaswamy, born in 1985 to Indian immigrant parents, is an American entrepreneur, author, and politician. He ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, campaigning on a platform of nationalism, anti-“woke” politics, and limited government. However, he later pulled out of the race and Ramaswamy endorsed Donald Trump and positioned himself as a strong supporter of him. He’s also the author of books such as “Woke, Inc.” and “Nation of Victims,” which critique corporate activism and identity politics.

MAGA wants Ramaswamy to lose?