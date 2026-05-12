Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodrigues said that Venezuela never considered becoming the 51st state of the United States, as Trump has been suggesting following the kidnapping of the then-President Nicolas Maduro. US President Donald Trump said in a phone call with Fox News that he was "seriously" considering making Venezuela the 51st state of the United States, claiming that he is popular within the nation.

"Venezuela loves Trump," said Trump.

Trump said that he is effectively motivated by the $40 trillion worth of Venezuelan oil reserves. "As the President has said, relations between Venezuela and the United States have been extraordinary. Oil is starting to flow, and large amounts of money, unseen for many years, will soon be helping the great people of Venezuela," said a White House spokesperson. The spokesperson said to Fox News that Trump is the reason for the “revitalisation” of the US-Venezuela relationship and that the “best” is yet to come. He did not clarify the plan of the US President regarding Venezuela. Trump's capture of Venezuela's oil reserve had been instrumental in securing US energy requirements, as West Asia has plunged into war.

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"That would never have been considered, because if there is one thing we Venezuelan men and women have, it is that we love our independence process, we love our heroes and heroines of independence," said Delcy Rodrigues after a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. She was at the top court for a centuries-old dispute with Guyana over an oil-rich region, in her first trip outside the Caribbean since assuming power.

Back in March, following Venezuela's success in the baseball World Cup, Trump made a post on the Truth Social platform, "Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?" The US has maintained effective control over Venezuelan oil through a “joint venture” model established following a 2026 military intervention. The export of Venezuelan sour crudes surged to 1.23 million bpd in April 2026, marking the strongest performance since 2018. While Venezuela maintains domestic production capacity, the US Treasury Department continues to control the funds and disburse using its own discretion.