/Trump, Vance, top US officials meet secretly at Camp David on Iran, Yemen: Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly attended a secret meeting on Iran and Yemen at Camp David on Friday. The meeting chaired by US Vice President JD Vance was attended by top administration national security aides, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

The report by Axios cites three US officials, who said "things were decided, or at least deeply discussed." However, the White House refused any comment in this regard to the media house.

The meeting comes amid reports that both the US military and Saudi Arabia are preparing to step up military activity in the region.

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According to Washington Post, US military is considering increasing its naval presence in the Middle East in the coming weeks by deploying three aircraft carriers and accompanying warships for improved operational flexibility.

The report also said that an additional 20,000 troops, on top of the roughly 50,000 already deployed in the region is also on the cards. That's not all, up to 150 fighter jets and additional destroyers to defend against missile attacks is under consideration.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is considering a significant military offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen to weaken their hold on key coastal areas and secure Red Sea shipping routes, reported Reuters.

The planned operation aims to push out the group from coastal area where they made gains last month, particularly the Bab al-Mandab Strait according to people familiar with the plans, reported Axios.