Trump using COVID-19 pandemic to advance anti-immigration agenda?

The United States of America, a nation built by migrants has decided to suspend the entry of outsiders.

President Trump says he won't allow any new immigrants to enter the country because he says he wants to protect jobs for American citizens.

31 per cent of the coronavirus cases are in the US and the most number of coronavirus deaths have occurred in Trump's America.

The United States prides itself on being a nation of immigrants or centuries -- America has absorbed people from across the globe.

But now -- this great nation is sealing itself from the rest of the world.

The American president intends to close the United States to people trying to immigrate, live and work in the country.



A drastic and unprecedented move aimed at protecting American workers from foreign competition.

But Donald Trump's critics don't agree. They say that if the US economy is ready to reopen. Why does the country need to suspend immigration?

Some others say the US president is using the pandemic to advance his anti-immigration agenda and while others feel that it is a bid to distract attention from his administration's fumbled coronavirus response.

The reality it seems is a mix of all three. Trump is locking down immigration, instead of locking down the country.

From Arizona to Michigan, thousands of Americans -- mostly Trump supporters are out on the streets undeterred by the virus.

'Liberate!': Trump goads Michigan, other states to lift virus restrictions.

Worldwide the outbreak has infected more than 2.1 million people and killed over 145,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University's tally based on figures supplied by government health authorities.

In the name of liberation & mutiny against his opponents,Trump has given a free-run to coronavirus deniers.

The result is this -- the death toll in the US has as breached the 42,000 mark --- this is more than the number of active cases right next door in Canada.

The United States of America has 787,000 cases of coronavirus and counting. As Americans struggle --- a formal order temporarily barring the provision of new green cards and work visas is on its way.

On the surface, it may seem like xenophobic scapegoating. But a good look at the murderous rate of the outbreak in the US will tell you that Donald Trump may, in fact, be doing a favour to the rest of the world by sealing his country.