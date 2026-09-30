/Trump unveils ‘Super Intelligence’ accord, 6 tech giants sign it: What does the AI deal say?

Amid concerns around the rapid development of Artifical Intelligence (AI), US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sep 29) met tech leaders at the White House and unveiled an accord on “super intelligence”, seeking to establish safety standards. While several tech leaders attended the meeting with the US president, only six tech executives -- Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, xAI CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang – signed the deal.

The “White House Accord on Super Intelligence: Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities” seeks to establish voluntary safety standards for companies developing and deploying advanced AI models. The agreement is not legally enforceable but Trump said it is “morally binding.” The White House meeting included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Palantir executives Alex Karp and Shyam Sankar, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other technology leaders attended, but they did not sign the accord.

What the accord says

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The one-page agreement sets out four layers of voluntary oversight for companies developing advanced AI systems:

Companies should set up an internal team responsible for verifying that these controls and monitoring mechanisms are functioning effectively and ensuring that any identified issues are resolved.

Companies are expected to put internal safeguards in place to monitor AI model capabilities and alignment, including potential risks related to cybersecurity, biosecurity and chemical threats. These safeguards should also prevent AI systems from unintentionally hacking into or gaining access to technical systems.

Companies are expected to engage an independent external auditor or evaluator to determine whether the safeguards are functioning as intended.

Companies should appoint an independent board committee to supervise these controls and receive findings from both internal teams and external reviewers.

The signatories have also agreed to meet regularly to develop industry-wide standards and best practices. The document notes that these measures could eventually be incorporated into laws or regulations



Trump signs "morally binding" agreement on Super Intelligence with tech czars

Trump signed what he described as a "morally binding" agreement with leading technology executives at the White House to guide the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, which he announced is officially renamed “Super Intelligence.” Earlier, he signed an Executive Order formally directing the federal government to replace the terms "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" with "Super Intelligence" and "SI" across all executive branch operations. The order, titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," establishes that the US government will no longer recognize or use Artificial Intelligence or AI as a terminology in official settings to the maximum extent permitted by law.