Trump tweets in Farsi condemning Iran's death sentence against three protesters

US President Donald Trump tweeted in Persian today condeming the executions in Iran asserting that it sent a “terrible signal to the world.”

سه نفر در ایران برای شرکت کردن در تظاهرات محکوم به مرگ شده اند. اعدام آنها در هر لحظه قابل انتظار است. اعدام این سه نفر پیامی اسفناک به دنیا می فرستد و نباید انجام شود. #اعدام_نکنید — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020 ×

The US president's tweet came after Iran's judiciary upheld death sentences for three people linked to protests last November due to the fuel crisis.

Trump wrote in Farsi with the hastag #StopexEcutionsInIran. Trump tweeted saying: "Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done!”

Iran's judiciary said two were arrested during an "armed robbery". Demonstrators last year had attacked public buildings after the authorities more than doubled fuel prices overnight leading to large scale protests.

Reports said three men - 26-year-old Amirhossein Moradi, who worked at a cellphone retailer, Said Tamjidi, a 28-year-old student and 26-year-old Mohammad Rajabi - were found guilty by the Iran court.

In November, protersters had set petrol pumps on fire as demonstrations were carried out in several cities across Iran. There were reports of looting amid an Internet blackout.

The Iran government had claimed that the protests were backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

