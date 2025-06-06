/Trump to sell his 'beautiful' red Tesla after spending 'a lot of money' on it? Here's what we know

After a high-voltage drama and the ongoing feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the US president is considering selling his red Tesla. The Wall Street Journal, citing officials from the White House, reported that Trump is considering getting rid of his Tesla that he bought as part of a photo-op at the White House to promote Musk’s company. It was after a global anti-Musk protest and calls for a boycott of Tesla.

The report said that Trump could either sell the car or give it away. As per CBS, the car had been parked outside the West Wing for weeks and was there by yesterday evening.

Earlier, Trump had said that he spent “A lot of money” on his “beautiful” Tesla. He had also said that his White House team enjoyed taking turns driving it around the grounds.

‘'I'm not even thinking about Elon. He's got a problem’

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN, Trump said he was “not even thinking” about Elon Musk.

“I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem,” Musk told CNN’s Dana Bash on a call.

The US president further said he is not willing to speak to the Tesla CEO for a while but wishes him well.

'Terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts'

It all began when Donald Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, called to end government contracts and subsidies granted to Musk’s companies.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump wrote.

In response, Musk replied, saying, “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

Earlier, Musk also criticised Trump’s tax and spending policy. He called it a “disgusting abomination.”

In return, Trump said, “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot. He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next.”