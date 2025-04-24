The Official Trump Store, the retail online store of The Trump Organization, is now selling red ‘Trump 2028’ hats, hinting at the US president’s third term run in 2028. The hat is available for purchase on the website for $50.

Advertisment

This comes amid the speculation about whether Donald Trump can run for a third term in office. In recent weeks, he has made it clear that he is serious about pursuing another term.

Also read | Trump to be interviewed by Atlantic editor—guy added to Houthi group chat. How will he handle Signalgate questions?

Donald Trump is now selling ‘Trump 2028’ hats on his official merchandise website.

(The Constitution prohibits him from running for a third term.) pic.twitter.com/jYVAXXgYp5 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 24, 2025

Advertisment

Can Trump run for a third term?

According to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

Also read | 'Vladimir, STOP': Trump slams Putin for Russian strikes on Kyiv, tells him to stop attacking Ukraine

Advertisment

Last month, the Republican told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he was “not joking” about considering a third term, adding that there were “methods which you could do it.”

Trump suggested that one such method involves Vice President JD Vance leading the Republican ticket in 2028, with Trump as his running mate. Later, Vance could resign from his position in 2029, which would allow Trump to return to the White House for a third term.

Also read | Are Trump’s economic policies and tariffs negatively impacting his approval ratings? Poll reveals

However, as per the 12th Amendment, anyone who is “constitutionally ineligible” to serve as president cannot serve as the vice president as well.

According to a recent poll, almost half of the Republicans who identify as members of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement believe that Trump can run for a third term despite the limit prescribed by the Constitution.

Watch | Zelensky, Trump clash over US's u-turn on 2014 Crimea annexation by Russia

As per a SurveyUSA poll, 21 per cent of all respondents said Trump was eligible for a third term in office, while 49 per cent of MAGA-identifying Republicans agreed to the same.

Republican proposes amendment

In January, Representative Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, introduced a joint resolution to amend the part of the Constitution that prohibits a president from serving more than two terms.

Ogles proposed that the 22nd Amendment be changed to say that no person shall be elected to the office of president more than thrice. It added that no president shall serve any additional term after serving two consecutive terms in office. This wording of the amendment is permanent for former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, who served two consecutive terms, from running for a third term.