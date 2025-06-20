A US federal appeals court on Thursday (Jun 19) ruled in favour of President Donald Trump, allowing him to retain control over National Guard troops deployed in Los Angeles. This decision comes despite strong objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a unanimous 38-page decision, the three-judge panel affirmed that Trump's decision to call up the Guard did not violate legal protocols, even though he bypassed Newsom in the federalisation process.

Trump's "failure to issue the federalisation order directly 'through' the Governor of California does not limit his otherwise lawful authority to call up the National Guard," read the ruling.

Trump flaunts ‘BIG WIN’

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump touted the federal court ruling, calling it a “BIG WIN.”

"All over the United States, if our cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done," he wrote.

California protests and federal pushback

The court decision comes amid rising tensions in Los Angeles, where instances of looting and vandalism were reported during demonstrations against Trump's immigration raids. Amid the tensions, a curfew was also imposed from 8pm to 6am. The curfew was lifted Tuesday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the curfew had been "successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community."

Referring to Trump's move to deploy 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to the city without state consent as "chaos coming from Washington", she said that the city was ready to reissue the curfew if needed.

This was the first time since 1965 that a president has bypassed a governor in such a deployment. The move was slammed by Bass, and other California officials. The political showdown soon turned into a legal showdown at the heart of which is the question whether the federal government overstepped.