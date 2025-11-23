/Trump to launch new phase of Venezuela operation? Several airlines cancel flights after US warning

The United States is reportedly set to launch a new phase of operations related to Venezuela in the coming days as US President Donald Trump’s administration escalates pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government. This comes after the two leaders earlier said that they were ready to talk with each other “face to face”. However, the US president said that he will not “rule out” the presence of the US military in the archipelago. The report of new operations comes amid heightened tensions in the Caribbean over the presence of the US military, which has hardened its crackdown against drug cartels.

Reuters report, citing four US officials, added that Trump has not made a final decision on the new operation and has not established the exact timing or scope of the campaign. The report comes hours after several international airlines cancelled their flights departing from Venezuela after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned of a “potentially hazardous situation” in the country’s airspace.

Two of the officials told the news agency that covert operations would likely be the first part of the new move against the Maduro government.

“President Trump is prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice,” a senior administration official told Reuters, speaking anonymously.

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of leading a “terrorist” drug cartel – an accusation he denies. Despite the mounting criticism over the mounting civilian toll in the US strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, Washington has maintained that it is defending itself against “narco-terrorists”.

Two officials stated that the Trump administration is considering options, including overthrowing Maduro, who has been in power since 2013. The Venezuelan president has contended that Trump seeks to oust him, adding that Venezuelan citizens and the military will resist any such attempt.