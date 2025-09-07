/Trump to impose sanctions on Moscow? Here’s what US president said after massive Russian attack on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sep 9) said he was ready to impose new sanctions on Moscow. This comes hours after Russia launched its biggest-ever aerial strikes at Ukraine. Speaking outside the White House, Trump was asked if he was prepared to move forward with new sanctions against Russia, to which he responded by saying “yeah, I am”. The US president did not provide any further details on the matter.

This comes after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington was ready to increase pressure on Russia by slapping tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, including India.

“The Russian economy will be in full collapse. And that will bring President (Vladimir) Putin to the table,” Bessent told NBC television.

Trump’s remarks suggest he is closer to ramping up sanctions against Russia and its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine. The US president has consistently warned Moscow of further sanctions as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues in its fourth year. However, he withheld the actions as the talks seemed to progress toward ending the war.

The US president has repeatedly expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for failing to end the war. Before taking office in January, he claimed that he would be able to end the war once he returned to power.

World powers have slammed Russia for targeting Kyiv’s cabinet building in the largest air attack since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on early Sunday. Zelensky said that the drone and missile attack killed at least three people and damaged the north, south and east of the country, including the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, as well as in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The drone strikes also resulted in damage to several high-rise buildings in the Ukrainian capital, said the emergency services. However, Russia has denied targeting civilians in its strikes.

The Russian defence ministry said that it struck a plant and a logistics hub in Kyiv, adding that “no strikes were carried out on other targets within the boundaries of Kyiv.”

According to the Ukrainian air force, at least 810 drones and 13 missiles were fired from Russia between late Saturday and early Sunday.