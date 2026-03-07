United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the dignified transfer on Saturday of six soldiers killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait. According to the White House, Trump is likely to join the families at Dover Air Force Base where the remains of US troops killed overseas are returned to American soil, reported AFP.

The fallen soldiers five men and one woman aged 20 to 54 were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, a unit responsible for supplying troops with food, fuel, equipment and ammunition.

A dignified transfer is one of the most solemn duties undertaken by a US president.

The ceremony is a carefully choreographed military ritual in which flag-draped transfer cases carrying the remains of the soldiers are carried from an aircraft by a team of service members from the same branch.

The cases are then moved to the mortuary facility at Dover, where the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System conducts identification and prepares the remains for burial.

Who are the US soldiers killed in Kuwait?

According to a press release by the US Army Reserve, the four fallen soldiers are: Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20.

The four soldiers were killed on March 1 at a US military site in Port Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack. "All Soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa," reads the statement, adding that the incident remains under investigation.