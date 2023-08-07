Trump was just asking, says his lawyer on ex-prez's actions post 2020 elections loss

A lawyer for former US president Donald Trump claimed that the actions the former commander-in-chief took after his loss in the 2020 US Presidential Election were "aspirational asks". John Lauro, the lawyer defended Trump who is charged with defrauding the United States by attempting to overturn the election results.

"...Every single thing that President Trump is being prosecuted for involved aspirational asks -- asking state legislators, asking state governors, asking state electoral officials to do the right thing. In fact, even asking Vice President Pence was protected by free speech...," said Lauro. He was speaking to Fox News.

As it became clear that Trump would lose during the vote count, the then-president increasingly resorted to claims that the elections were rigged. He even called high-ranking state officials of some US states and repeatedly pressured them to change the outcome of the election in their states. The phone calls he made to state officials were widely broadcast in global media. State officials were heard expressing their inability to overturn results and Trump pressuring them nonetheless.

Watch | Trump's Republican support has gone up since his first indictment

Trump supporters even attacked the US Capitol while it was certifying President Joe Biden's victory. A short while before the attack, Trump had asked his supporters to 'march' on the Capitol building.

Trump camp wants a new judge

Trump said on Sunday that he will make a petition for there to be a different judge to oversee his criminal trial and also for the case to be moved out of Washington. The former president, who holds the distinction of being only president to be impeached twice, is seeking to get re-elected in 2024 US Presidential Election.

Lately he has railed against those prosecuting him or running the cases against him. Trump faces charges for attempts to overturn results of 2020 US Presidential Election and defraud the United States.

Trump has now directed his criticism towards US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan. She is an appointee of former US president Barack Obama, a Democrat. Chutkan was randomly assigned to the case in Washington.

"There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she," Trump, using all capital letters, posted on his Truth Social platform.

"We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change," out of Washington -- a majority Black city that leans heavily Democratic, Trump continued.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.