/Trump says he will speak to Taiwan President amid arms sale tensions with China

US President Donald Trump said that he will speak directly with Taiwan’s President, Lai Ching-te, about a possible arms sale, which would be a sharp departure from historical precedent. Formal talks between US and Taiwanese leaders have been almost nonexistent since 1979, when Washington severed ties with Taiwan to recognise the government in Beijing. This comes as US President Donald Trump concluded a high-stakes presidential summit in Beijing, where Trump discussed the arms package in great detail with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“l’ll speak to him. I speak to everybody. We have that situation very well in hand,” said Trump on Wednesday. China has made the Taiwan issue a central part of its narrative at the summit. “Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations”, said Chinese officials in a statement following the meeting.

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Earlier today, acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao testified before a Senate committee that the $14 billion arms deal to Taiwan has been put on a temporary pause to maintain the depleting ammunition stockpile of the military amid the war in Iran. President Trump has publicly acknowledged that the massive defence package is a powerful "negotiating chip". This will alert Taiwan supporters on Capitol Hill, as withholding weapon sales to Taiwan would also violate the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which “provides Taiwan with arms of a defensive character”.

"We're just making sure we have everything, but then the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary," said acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.

US President Donald Trump has previously spoken to Taiwan’s then-President Tsai Ing-wen when he took a congratulatory call after winning the 2016 presidential election, which irked Beijing. According to a report by Financial Times, Beijing is currently holding a proposed visit from the Pentagon's top policy official, Elbridge Colby, until Trump finalises his decision on the arms sale.

During the Trump-Xi meeting, Trump issued statements saying that the island is a "sovereign, independent democratic country" and peace in the Taiwan Strait will not be "sacrificed or traded away". On the other hand, China urged the US to "stop sending wrong signals to the separatist forces in Taiwan." The US finds itself in a tough balancing situation between its legally mandated support for Taiwan and its critical need for Beijing’s cooperation, while American military resources are heavily consumed by the war with Iran