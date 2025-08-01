/Trump slaps Syria with maximum 41 per cent tariff. Does it even export anything to US?

US President Donald Trump imposed a new set of tariffs on its trading partners on Thursday (July 31). The ‘Liberation Day tariff’ that Trump imposed to punish countries using "unfair trade practices" saw Syria, including Brazil, Laos and Myanmar bear the maximum brunt. According to the list of trade duties shared by the White House, Syria is facing 41 per cent tariffs, while Laos and Myanmar have been imposed with 40 per cent levies.



The imposition of these new rates will come into effect from next Friday and not August 1, as announced earlier by the White House.

So, for a country like Syria that was embroiled in a civil war since 2011 until 2025 when a new government was formed under Ahmed al-Sharaa by ousting the Bashar al-Assad regime, what could have been the chances of Syrian trade with other countries, including US is something to ponder over.

Syria's trade data

Historically Syria exported items like petroleum, raw cotton, and textiles to the US but due to the civil war that lasted for over a decade and international sanctions, including from the US, the data currently available is scarce.

The textiles mills in Syria's Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, and Hama produced wool, cotton, and nylon that were reportedly exported. Fruits, vegetables, and cereal grains also constituted Syrian export before the start of civil war and international sanctions came into effect.

The US sanctions on Syria, restrict trade and investment, only allowing for certain exports, particularly in areas like reconstruction.

International sanctions have currently restricted Syrian trade. So, how much is the 41 per cent trade sanction imposed by US president Donald Trump going to impact Syria would need to be watched.

New Tariff Schedule Targets Dozens of Countries