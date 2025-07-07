/Trump signs disaster declaration for Central Texas floods, death toll nears 70

United States President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to deal with the aftermath of the floods that have claimed several lives. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social Trump spoke about signing the declaration and said that his government is working hard to help people with necessary requirements.

"I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need. These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!," he further said.

At least 67 people, including at least 59 in Kerr County, have died in the flooding. Some residents describe it as one of the most "catastrophic" floods in the state's recent history.

As per reports, 850 people, including eight injured, have been evacuated due to the calamity. At a press conference, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed the grim toll and said, "We have recovered 43 deceased individuals in Kerr County. Among these who are deceased, we have 28 adults and 15 children." Multiple victims were also found in other counties, taking the death toll to at least 67.

Meanwhile, rescuers in Texas continue to search desperately for the 27 missing girls from a Christian, all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River after flash floods ravaged the region.