/Trump says troop reduction in Germany could exceed 'a lot further'

A day after the US Defense Department ordered the pullback of around 5,000 troops stationed in Germany, US President Donald Trump said he plans to cut the number of American service members even further. Speaking to reporters in Florida on Saturday (May 2) he said "We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000."

According to a spokesperson for the Defense Department said the withdrawal would be completed in the next six to 12 months, reported AFP.

"It was foreseeable that US would withdraw troops

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The US troop withdrawal invoked reactions from German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. On Saturday (May 2) Pistorius acknowledged that the presence of US forces in Europe especially Germany is in "our interest and US." He, however, stressed the need for European countries to take larger responsibility of security in the region.

"Presence of US soldiers in Europe and especially Germany is in our interest and of US," said Pistorius and added, "It was foreseeable that US would withdraw troops from Europe, including Germany".

He then pressed on the need for European countries to take control of their own security.

"We European must take greater responsibility for our security. Germany is growing its armed forces, procuring more equipment more quickly, building more infrastructure," said Pistorius.

"For all future missions, we will coordinate closely with our allies, for example within group of five which is Britain, France, Poland and Italy," he further added.

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, also reacted by saying that his country was prepared for any decision from the US.