/Trump says 'there's no conclusion' of Israel's war in Gaza

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (August 27) that there was no conclusion to the war in Gaza. “There’s no conclusive. It’s been going on for a long time,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with his cabinet.

This came a day after the American president said he thought that “within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive — a conclusive ending.”

Trump added that the conflict in the region goes back “thousands of years.”

“There’s nothing conclusive, but hopefully we’re going to have things solved very quickly with regard to Gaza and also with regard to Ukraine and Russia,” the president said.



Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (August 26) that the ongoing war started in Gaza and would "end in Gaza." "We will not leave these monsters there, we will release all our hostages, we will ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said during an event organized by the West Bank Settlers' Council in Jerusalem.