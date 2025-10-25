/Trump says North Korea ‘sort of a nuclear power’ as potential talks with Kim Jong Un loom

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Oct 24) labelled North Korea a "sort of a nuclear power" as he left the United States for Asia. The trip, as per reports, could potentially include a meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. The US president was asked on board Air Force One whether he was open to North Korea's demand to be recognised as a nuclear state as a precondition for dialogue with Washington. To this, he evasively replied, "Well, I think they are sort of a nuclear power.