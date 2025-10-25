Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump says North Korea ‘sort of a nuclear power’ as potential talks with Kim Jong Un loom

Trump says North Korea ‘sort of a nuclear power’ as potential talks with Kim Jong Un loom

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 12:17 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 12:17 IST
Trump says North Korea ‘sort of a nuclear power’ as potential talks with Kim Jong Un loom

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump has called North Korea "sort of a nuclear power" while en route to Asia. Here's all you need to know. 

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Oct 24) labelled North Korea a "sort of a nuclear power" as he left the United States for Asia. The trip, as per reports, could potentially include a meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. The US president was asked on board Air Force One whether he was open to North Korea's demand to be recognised as a nuclear state as a precondition for dialogue with Washington. To this, he evasively replied, "Well, I think they are sort of a nuclear power.

"When you say they have to be recognised as a nuclear power, well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons, I'll say that," he added.

(More to follow)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics