/'Problems like never seen before': Ahead of Pak talks, Trump says Iran 'will negotiate', issues another BIG warning

With the deadline of the 10-day ceasefire looming, US President Donald Trump insisted that Iran is “going to negotiate” while also renewing his threat tactics against Iran. On Monday (April 20), Trump threatened that Iran will face huge problems if they don't strike a deal. He also reiterated that Iran will have no nuclear weapon. The anticipated second round of talks in Pakistan remains uncertain with Iran claiming that it cannot take place amid threats and pressure. However, Trump, in several interviews on Monday, and on Truth Social, defended the war and also hinted that the ceasefire won't be extended if Iran does not come to the negotiating table.

Speaking in a short phone interview on “The John Fredericks Show,” Trump projected confidence that Tehran would come to the table. “Well, they’re going to negotiate, and if they don’t, they’re going to see problems like they’ve never seen before. Hopefully they’ll make a fair deal, and they’ll build their country back up…they will not have a nuclear weapon,” the president said. Before ending the call, Trump defended his decision to start the war and said, “And I have to say we had no choice in Iran. It wasn’t like we had a choice. We had to do it. We’ve done a great job, and we’ll get it closed out, and everybody’s going to be happy."

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Trump defends the war, goes on a posting spree

As the ceasefire deadline nears, with uncertainty around the second round of talks looming, Trump is seen excessively defensive about the war. On Monday, he went on a posting spree on Truth Social and defended the war, publishing four of them in just a 50-minute span. He has already renewed his threat to blow up Iranian power plants, if Iran fails to strike a deal. Trump began by backing his administration’s talks with Iran while criticizing Barack Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He then targeted Democrats, insisted he faces no pressure to negotiate, claimed he is “winning the war by a lot,” and later made bizarre claims of Iran sending ships to post of Alaska, Texas and Lousiana for oil. Trump also boasted about Operation Midnight Hammer and said that it was “complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran.”

What we know about talks in Pakistan?

Reports suggest that US Vice President JD Vance will be travelling to Islamabad for talks. Visuals from Pakistan shared by AFP also shows elaborate security arrangements. However, Iran said that it has still not decided and fears that talks might be a veil to strike Iran. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said that Trump is trying to turn table of negotiation into "table of surrender." He added that under no circumstances will Iran can be pressurized for a deal. "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield," he wrote in a post on X.

Has Khamenei green-lighted the talks in Pakistan?

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has given the green light for Iran’s negotiating team to travel to Islamabad for a fresh round of high-stakes talks with the United States on Wednesday, according to an Axios report, signalling a possible breakthrough after days of uncertainty over Tehran’s stance.