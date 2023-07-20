Trump says he expects to be charged over the January 6 attack on US Capitol

Former United States president Donald Trump said on Tuesday (July 19) that he expects to be charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

If it happens, this indictment would add to Trump's legal difficulties as he makes another bid for the White House.

As reported by The Guardian, two people familiar with the matter said that the federal prosecutors probing Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results have evidence to charge him with three crimes.

The charges may include violating Section 241 of the US legal code, which makes it illegal to conspire to violate civil rights.

The report mentioned that a target letter sent to Trump by prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith's office revealed the prospective charges.

Smith also charged Trump with keeping secret documents last month, which was the clearest indication of an impending indictment.

It has been reported that the target letter indicates that the prosecutors appear to have evidence to prosecute Trump with obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Trump is already facing criminal charges brought by Smith for mishandling top-secret government documents after leaving office.

Here's what Trump says

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter... stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation."

The 77-year-old, who is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said he was given four days to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

"This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement. It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!" he said.

While speaking on Fox News later Tuesday, Trump accused the Democratic party of using the Department of Justice to tank his political career.

"The DOJ has become a weapon for the Democrats, an absolute weapon. They want to try and demean, and diminish, and frighten people," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

