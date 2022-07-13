Trump says Elon Musk voted for him, Tesla chief says nope

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk and former US president Donald Trump are now trading jibes, the former on the social media platform he earlier was to buy. In a back-and-forth, both influential men have taken potshots at each other.

It was Trump who fired the first expletive-laden salvo and called Musk "another bull s*** artist". He was speaking at a rally. During his address he also claimed that Musk voted for him.

"You know what he (Elon Musk) said the other day that he never voted for Republicans. You know he told me he voted for me. So he is another bull s*** artist," Trump said at a Save America rally in Anchorage, Alaska.

Musk has denied the claim and has replied "not true" on a news video showing Trump's remarks.

The former US President also commented on the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk. "Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me...He has got himself in a mess," Trump said.

Trump`s comment comes in the wake of an American billionaire`s decision to back off from the Twitter deal which has led to a lawsuit from the social media giant.

Last week, Musk said he is terminating his USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter citing multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, according to a letter sent by the billionaire Tesla chief`s team to Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

