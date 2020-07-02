Trump says Black Lives Matter is a 'symbol of hate'

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday called New York City’s decision to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Fifth Avenue a "symbol of hate," in a way decrying the rallying cry that has stirred worldwide protests against racism.

Trump also criticised cuts to the city’s police department and wrote on Twitter that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to paint Black Lives Matter on the street outside Trump Tower is “denigrating this luxury Avenue”.

“This will further antagonise New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,’” Trump wrote. “Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

The street painting would be completed outside Trump Tower in a matter of days. The mayor's office ordered the letters painted on Fifth Avenue last week.

In the weeks since the police killing of George Floyd ignited mass demonstrations opposing police violence, Trump has not adopted the message of Black Lives Matter protesters.

Activists said Trump's tweet distracted from efforts to combat police brutality.

According to a report in POLITICO, the painting of Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue follows the passing of the city’s budget in the early hours of Wednesday morning.