/Trump's Tiger Team: ICE used shadowy website to target pro-Palestinian students for deportation - US official reveals

US President Donald Trump's administration has been using shadow pro-Israel blacklisting websites to target international student activists for investigation and deportation, a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official testified in a federal court. This is the first time that a Trump official has acknowledged taking help from the opaque groups behind the sites.

Peter Hatch, the assistant director of the Homeland Security Investigations department within ICE accepted that the Trump administration was using these websites.

This comes as Trump has increased efforts to deport student activists involved in pro-Palestinian protests. While the group of university professors said that it has harmed their protected political speech.

Hatch, while he was questioned by a lawyer, said that in March, he was provided with a list of names of students for his agency to investigate and that most” of those names came from the website Canary Mission, but also from other places.

The list produced by the Department of Homeland Security was created in March to gather reports on such students.

“Because of the workload,” Hatch said, analysts were moved from working on counterterrorism, global trade, and cybercrimes to join the group, known as the “Tiger Team,” focused on writing reports about people involved in student protests.

According to the Canary Mission website, it documents individuals and organisations that "promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews on North American campuses and beyond."

It added that it will profile people who support efforts to boycott, divest from, or sanction Israel or companies associated with Israel.

Hatch also informed that "more than 75%” of the names of student protesters his agency was asked to probe came from the website. The list had over 5,000 people that analysts from his Office of Intelligence and Analysis had to review.