/Trump’s secret plane switch sparks ‘catering cart’ memes online, AI Obama and Biden have the last laugh

US President Donald Trump’s secret departure from Turkey in a catering cart has sparked a wave of AI-generated memes and jokes online. After the NATO summit in Turkey on July 8, Trump was seen boarding the Air Force One but then he swapped the planes amid threat from Iran as per Israeli intelligence report. He confirmed that he was shifted in a catering cart in an unmarked military aircraft. The Washington Post first reported about the development. The original Air Force One continued its journey with journalists and some White House staff on board. It reportedly acted as a decoy to make it harder to identify Trump’s actual aircraft.

Social media turns the incident into memes

The unusual plane switch quickly became a joke online. Social media users imagined Trump hiding inside catering trucks, laundry carts and even food-service trolleys. Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, shared an AI-generated image showing Trump lying inside a metal catering cart next to McDonald’s fries and Diet Coke. He joked: “Meidas has obtained footage of Trump hiding in the catering truck while switching planes.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another AI-generated image showed a flight attendant pushing a service cart through a crowded aircraft, with Trump supposedly sitting inside it. A parody account also shared an image of Trump peeking out of a McDonald’s truck parked next to Air Force One. The joke referred to Trump’s widely shared appearance at a McDonald’s drive-through during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Another meme showed Trump being taken away from Air Force One inside a laundry cart, with his head appearing above a pile of towels. A parody of the movie Jaws showed a catering cart with the line: “We’re gonna need a bigger catering cart!” Another meme showed a catering truck painted like Air Force One, complete with the presidential seal. It called the vehicle “Food Truck One.”

One social media user also shared an AI picture of former President Obama saying that he never hid in a catering truck. Another user uses an image of Trump from the film Airplane! with the caption, “Now he really is that guy from Airplane!” This refers to the reported plane-switching operation and humorously connects Trump to the movie Airplane! Another AI image also showed former President Joe Biden seeing pictures of Trump in cart and having a hearty laugh.