/Trump's proposal of buying Greenland was suggested by billionaire friend. Here's how

The United States and Denmark have locked horns over Greenland - a self-governed island that is territorially part of Denmark. Trump has threatened to take over the Island by force. The US President reportedly also ordered his special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland. However, the senior military figures do not seem very convinced with the idea due to its legality and political feasibility.

Since the capture of Nicolas Maduro, ex-president of Venezuela by the US recently, Trump has frequently been speaking of taking over Greenland - autonomous territory of ‍the Kingdom of Denmark with a population of 57,000 - despite already having military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement.

Trump's proposal of buying Denmark has a billionaire behind it?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In fact Trump also made a proposal to Demark to purchase Greenland. This was reiterated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the US congress last week.

But how did this idea come up? Well, it was billionaire Ronald Lauder who inspired Trump to make the proposal to Denmark. According to John Bolton, national security adviser in 2018, Trump had called him to his Oval office and said to him, "a prominent businessman had just suggested the US buy Greenland,' reported The Guardian.

Lauder was a longtime friend of the president -over 60 years of knowing each other- who went on to acquire business interests in the Danish Territory.

After Trump and Lauder discussed the idea of buying Greenland, a White House team began to explore ways to increase US sway in the vast Arctic territory controlled by Denmark, reported The Guardian.

And now in his second term, Trump again floated the idea to Denmark which shows how Bits of information that he hears from friends, he takes them as truth and you can’t shake his opinion," said Bolton.

US, Denmark set up senior-level working group

Meanwhile, The United States, Denmark, and Greenland have agreed to establish a senior-level working group aimed at easing tensions over Greenland’s future, despite ongoing disagreements with the Trump administration. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said talks are intended to explore possible compromises while preserving Denmark’s core positions.

Speaking in Washington on Wednesday (January 14), Rasmussen described his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, alongside Greenland’s foreign minister, as candid and constructive, though significant differences remain. According to Rasmussen, all sides agreed that continued dialogue at a high political level could help address US concerns without crossing Denmark’s “red lines.” He emphasised that any proposal undermining Denmark’s sovereignty or Greenlanders’ right to self-determination would be unacceptable.