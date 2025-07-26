/Trump's pardon, DOJ's 'limited immunity' and more: What we know about Ghislaine Maxwell and her interviews regarding Epstein Files

The United States Justice Department has granted 'limited immunity' to Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per a report by ABC News quoting sources. The report stated that the immunity given to Maxwell allows her to speak freely to the Justice Department officials. However, David Markus, Maxwell's lawyer, said that there have been no asks or promises. Markus said that Maxwell was asked about 100 different people related to Epstein, to which she reportedly 'didn't hold back anything'. 'Limited immunity' refers to proffer immunity that is granted to individuals who can be made cooperators in a criminal case. Maxwell has already been tried, convicted and sentenced for sex trafficking underage girls. The involvement of United States Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the questioning of Maxwell has raised questions, as he previously served as a personal attorney to US President Donald Trump.

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell's pardon

US President Donald Trump, on Friday (July 26) was asked by reporters if he had thought about clemency for Maxwell. The US president said that he has not thought about it yet, even though he is allowed to do it. “It’s something I haven’t thought about. I’m allowed to do it, but I haven’t thought about it.” Pressed again, he declined to comment further, saying, “I don’t want to talk about that.” Meanwhile, Maxwell's lawyer Markus said, "We haven't spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet," adding, “We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way.”

This comes after it was reported that Trump might strike a " hidden pardon deal" with Maxwell. Dave Aronberg, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s aide and a former state attorney for Palm Beach County, spoke to CNN and said that Maxwell's grilling might be a plot to "protect the president." He also claimed that Trump was keen to distance himself from the controversy, which is why he had sent Blanche, his former defence attorney and now the DOJ’s second-in-command, to handle the Maxwell meeting.

Day 1 of the interview between Maxwell and Blanche