/‘Trump's agreement does not bind us’: Ben-Gvir claims Israel ‘is not subject to US’

Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Monday (June 15) strongly slammed a reported US-brokered agreement with Iran, declaring that Israel would not be bound by any deal announced by US President Donald Trump and would continue to make its own security decisions independently. The remark came shortly after Trump announced that an agreement with Iran had been finalised, including the lifting of a US naval blockade and the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. In a post on the social media platform X, Ben-Gvir said Israel remained a sovereign nation and was not obligated to follow Washington's decisions.

"Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the US, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," he wrote. Meanwhile, expressing appreciation for America and Trump, the Israeli minister stressed that Israel would determine its own course of action. "We love the USA and are grateful to President Trump. And yet, the State of Israel is not a banana republic," he added.

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In a detailed statement, Ben-Gvir argued that Israel's foremost responsibility was to protect its citizens, soldiers and national interests. "Our duty is to the citizens of Israel, to the soldiers of the IDF, and to the Jewish people, and our historical duty to the persecuted and murdered Jews over thousands of years of exile, to provide security to Jews in the Land of Israel," he said.