/China welcomes US-Iran deal to end West Asia conflict, applauds Pakistan's mediation efforts

China on Monday welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran to end the Middle East conflict and praised Pakistan for its mediation role in facilitating the negotiations. The US and Iran stated that they reached a framework deal to end the war across all fronts, including Lebanon, and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, both nations gave limited details on the thorny question of Tehran's nuclear programme.
"China welcomes the agreement... and expresses appreciation for the mediation efforts made by Pakistan," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a news briefing, and added that Beijing hopes the deal will be signed as scheduled. He also said China hopes that a safe and free passage through the strait will be restored as soon as possible.