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China welcomes US-Iran deal to end West Asia conflict, applauds Pakistan's mediation efforts

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 13:31 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 13:31 IST
China welcomes US-Iran deal to end West Asia conflict, applauds Pakistan's mediation efforts

File photo of Chinese President Xi Jingping. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

China welcomed the US-Iran framework agreement aimed at ending the Middle East conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while praising Pakistan's mediation efforts. Beijing expressed hope that the deal will be signed as planned and that safe maritime passage will soon resume.

China on Monday welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran to end the Middle East conflict and praised Pakistan for its mediation role in facilitating the negotiations. The US and Iran stated that they reached a framework deal to end the war across all fronts, including Lebanon, and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, both nations gave limited details on the thorny question of Tehran's nuclear programme.


"China welcomes the agreement... and expresses appreciation for the mediation efforts made by Pakistan," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a news briefing, and added that Beijing hopes the deal will be signed as scheduled. He also said China hopes that a safe and free passage through the strait will be restored as soon as possible.

Also read: G7 Summit 2026 will tackle long-term reopening of Strait of Hormuz, Macron announces

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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