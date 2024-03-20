Trump repeats 'fair share' condition for US help to NATO allies

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump restated his position that the United States would only come to the defence of NATO members in the event of a Russian attack if Washington's European allies increased their defence spending. Trump made this reassertion in an interview with Britain's GB News.

Asked if the US would defend NATO allies if they purportedly started to "pay their bills properly", Trump said,

"Yes. But the United States should pay its fair share, not everybody else's fair share."

"So if they start to play fair, America's there?" interviewer Nigel Farage asked.

"Yes. 100 per cent," Trump replied.

Earlier, in a campaign rally, Trump had suggested that if a NATO member failed to meet defence spending targets, he would not discourage Russia from taking aggressive actions against them.

In his latest interview, Trump defended his earlier comment about the possibility of a "bloodbath" if he lost the election, referring specifically to the American auto industry.

The former US president has frequently criticised NATO members for not meeting the alliance's defence spending goal of 2 per cent of GDP, with the United States shouldering a disproportionate share of the financial burden.

While NATO estimates indicate that only 11 members currently meet this target, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that 18 allies will reach it this year.

In response to criticism of his February remarks over NATO allies' defence spending, Trump said that he did not care if his political opponents used them against him in the run-up to the November 5 election.

"I don't care if they use it," Trump said. "Because what I'm saying is a form of negotiation. Why should we guard these countries that have a lot of money and the United States was paying for most of NATO?," Trump said.

Trump repeats hardline stance on illegal border crossings

Asked about his immigration policy, Trump repeated his stance on illegal border crossings.

"You can come into the country, but you have to come in legally. They're here illegally, especially these criminals. I'm going to deport them. We're going to get them out right away," he said.