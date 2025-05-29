President Donald Trump reacted to his embarrassing nickname, TACO, an acronym for ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’ that has been popular among investors on Wall Street. When confronted by a reporter about the nickname on Wednesday at the White House, he said he never chickened out, instead, he feels he is too tough.

"I kick out?" At first, he misheard the acronym.

The reporter repeated, "chickened out"

"Oh, isn’t that nice. ‘Chicken out,’ I’ve never heard that," and then followed his explanation why he is too tough even though he did not follow through with tariffs on China and the European Union.

“You call that chickening out? Because we have $14 trillion now invested, committed to investing—when Biden didn’t have practically anything; Biden, this country was dying,” said Trump.

He said the US is a hot property now, since he took over. Earlier, it was ‘stone-cold dead’, the Saudis told that to Trump.

“We had a country of people that didn’t think it was going to survive, and you ask a nasty question like that,” Trump said while accusing the media of victimising him. He continued his preaching on how his method of negotiation has set the bar higher, which landed them a better deal than Biden ever could have acquired.

Trump went on to rebuke the reporter, “Don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question. To me, that’s the nastiest question.”

The acronym was first coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong. He used it to describe the trading practice of loading up stocks when Trump announces the Tariff and then selling when he backtracks on implementing them.

Observers on Wall Street believe that Trump's threat of implementing higher tariffs has not provided them any high ground in negotiations. The Trump administration is running out on its “90 deals in 90 days” promise. The wishful thinking that corporations will cave in under the threat of high tariffs has not produced any significant result.