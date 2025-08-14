/Trump-Putin talks: Who will join Russian president in Alaska? – Delegation names inside

As Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's meeting is just a day away, a Kremlin government plane has landed in Alaska for the Ukraine war talks. The meeting, which is scheduled to be held on August 15 (Friday), will include several top Kremlin officials, along with Putin.

The plane left Moscow at 7:50 am local time and landed at Anchorage International Airport. It entered US airspace at around 5:15 am local time. The Russian delegation was on board the plane, which has now landed.

Earlier, the plane was also used for transporting high-ranking officials and diplomatic missions.

Russian delegation includes:

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Defence Minister Andrey Belousov

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov

Presidential envoy for international investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to meet on Friday (August 15) in Alaska to discuss the future of the Russia-Ukraine war and peace efforts.

The talks between the two leaders are scheduled to begin at 22:30 Moscow time (7:30 GMT/1 am IST) in Alaska, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base.

The central topic between the two leaders will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis. Following the meeting between Putin and Trump, they will be giving a joint press conference. Initially, Putin and Trump will first hold a one-on-one meeting, and later, with the participation of delegations.

Putin on Thursday held a meeting in Moscow, discussing how the negotiation process on the Ukrainian crisis is going. He praised US President Donald Trump for his "sincere efforts" to stop the crisis and reach an agreement.

“The current American administration… is making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict,” Putin said.

While, Trump said that there is a 25 per cent chance that the meeting will fail. Trump further said that any deal on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine would come at a second, three-way meeting involving Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.