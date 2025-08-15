Russian journalists, who were travelling to the United States' Alaska to cover Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting, had a dish called Chicken Kiev on board theirchartered flight. The dish is named after the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Russia Today confirmed that Chicken Kiev was indeed served on the chartered plane. Chicken Kiev, also known as Chicken Kyiv, is made from a chicken fillet. It is rolled in butter, coated in egg and bread crumbs, and fried. The dish is very popular in post-Soviet countries and the Western world.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are slated to meet today at a US military base in Alaska. This is the first time the Western world has opened its doors to Putin since the latter ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump said on Wednesday that there could be a second meeting with Putin, involving Ukraine's VolodomyrZelensky, if all goes well in the Alaska meeting. He also said that there is a 25 per cent chance that the meeting with Putin will not yield the desired results.

Hours before the meeting, Donald Trump today described the meeting as high stakes. Putin's meeting on American soil is a blow to the Western countries' attempts to keep him isolated.

Apart from Putin, the Russian delegation will include Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev.

Days before the talks, Zelensky talked to Trump and other European leaders over the phone and demanded that more sanctions be piled up on Moscow if it doesn't agree to an immediate ceasefire.

He also claimed that Putin isn't interested in peace.