/Trump-Putin meet: European leaders say Russia can't veto Ukraine's NATO entry

After talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, European leaders said on Saturday that Russia cannot have a "veto" on whether Ukraine joins the European Union or NATO, the US-led military alliance. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed a statement saying the leadersare ready to work towards a trilateral summit including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The leaders also stated that they are prepared to maintain pressure on Russia through sanctions until a lasting peace is achieved. "We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until there is a just and lasting peace," said the statement.

The summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska was inconclusive. A day after the meeting, Trump said there won't be an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska!" Trump proclaimed on his Truth Social platform hours after touching down in Washington.

He said that it was agreed during the meeting that the best way to end the war was through a peace agreement and not a ceasefire agreement, which does not hold.

Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that he will go to Washington for a meeting with Trump on Monday.

"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," Trump added.

Zelensky today said that Ukraine wants lasting peace, not a pause between Russian invasions.

"Today, following a conversation with President Trump, we further coordinated positions with European leaders. The positions are clear. A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions," he added.

He also said that Moscow's killings in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible.