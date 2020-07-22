Trump properties have imported over 8 tonnes of goods from China since September: Report

In the aftermath of the novel coronavirus spreading far and wide across the world, and primarily ravaging the United States, President Donald Trump has been harsh on China and its policies. But to the contrary, Trump-owned properties have continued to contribute to the trade deficit with the country he rails about.

Since September, 2019, Trump properties in the US have imported more than eight tonnes of goods from China, CNN reported.

CNN said it reviewed US customs data compiled by ImportGenius, which tracks information companies are legally bound to provide to US customs when they import goods to the US. The imports have arrived to decorate his properties while the President has sought to dress down China.

More than six tonnes of tables were delivered to Trump International Hotel in New York last fall. On the same day, Trump tweeted, "We are doing very well in our negotiations with China."

A shipment of two tonnes of wooden and glass showcase cabinets arrived at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles from Shanghai just two months ago.

The Trump organisation's Chinese purchases also contradict messages coming from the members of his own Cabinet warning Americans to be wary of doing business with China.

Earlier in the week Trump announced he was signing legislation, sent to his desk by Congress, to sanction businesses and individuals that help China restrict Hong Kong's autonomy.

Also last week, Trump said he was not interested in a second phase trade deal with Beijing, as the tensions between the two countries have mounted amid the coronavirus pandemic and as China clamps down on Hong Kong's autonomy. Trump also said last week that China is "buying a lot" after the deal was struck but provided no specific figures.

Trump has also said that he has not talked to President Xi Jinping, does not have plans to speak to him and said the US holds China "fully responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world."