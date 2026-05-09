/Trump warns of ‘Project Freedom Plus’ if Iran talks fail amid escalating Strait of Hormuz crisis

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that Washington will launch “Project Freedom Plus” if the ongoing peace negotiations with Iran fails to reach a final agreement. This expansion will be an extended version of the recently suspended “Project Freedom” to escort vehicle through the Strait of Hormuz "plus other things".

“If everything doesn’t get signed up, buttoned up, we’ll go a different route," Trump said. “I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen, but it’d be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things." said Trump to reporters in White House before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump announced Tuesday that the US military will temporarily pause “Project Freedom” after Saudi Arabia refused to allow American aircraft involved in the initiative to use Prince Sultan Airbase southeast of Riyadh or fly through Saudi airspace, according to NBC News. However Trump administration claimed that the original project was paused on May 6 to allow for diplomatic talks mediated by Pakistan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tension in the Strait of Hormuz continue to escalate US attacked two Iranian oil tankers on Friday after exchanging fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz. While the UAE also reported drone and missile attack from Iran. This puts further doubt onto the month long ceasefire that took effect on April 8. According to a Wall Street Journal report US and Iran could restart negotiations in Islamabad again next week. However the month long ceasefire failed to produce any lasting agreement between the two sides.

The strategically vital waterway remains a one of the major flashpoint. Commercial shipping companies seek clarity on US Navy support levels in transiting the Strait of hormuz. According to the WSJ report both sides are working with mediators on a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding that could involve release of tension in the Strait of Hormuz, a possible transfer of enriched uranium and sanction relief, however the total scope of the arrangement remains unclear amid attacks being escalated in the region.