Trump plans to give Republican nomination acceptance speech from White House

US President Donald Trump has said he intends to deliver his Republican nomination acceptance speech from the White House.

Having won the GOP primaries with historic margins, he will formally be nominated by the party through its virtual convention later this month.

Both the Democratic convention, where his challenger Joe Biden, 77, would be formally nominated on August 20, and the Republican convention will be held online. Biden is scheduled to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from Delaware.

"I'll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It's a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good," Trump told The New York Post, on Thursday, and added it would also be easy for law enforcement agencies and the Secret Service.

"We'd do it possibly outside on one of the lawns, we have various lawns, so we could have it outside in terms of the China virus."

When asked if he had formally accepted the Republican nomination for president with a crowd of supporters, he said that "we could have quite a group of people. It's very big, a very big lawn. We could have a big group of people".

The convention was initially scheduled to be held in Charlotte in North Carolina but was later moved to Jacksonville in Florida, only to be cancelled again because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to The Hill, Trump originally suggested the idea of making the speech at the White House earlier this month, saying that was "probably" where he would give it.

But the announcement sparked a backlash from critics and some Republicans.