Trump, Pence among top US officials to be offered COVID-19 vaccine on priority: Report

United States President Donald Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and other top US officials will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine, first of which was approved in the country recently. A report by Reuters claimed that the move would be undertaken to ensure the continuity of government.

According to the report, all essential personnel in the White House, along with certain officials in the government would receive the vaccination within 10 days.

Trump contracted the coronavirus recently, and recovered from it soon after. So it’s unclear whether he would receive the vaccine or not.

Additionally, it is unsure whether the transition team for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would receive the vaccinations.

On Saturday, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel recommended the country’s first coronavirus vaccine, jointly developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

The United States is hardest hit country by the virus across the globe, with the death toll topping 298,000.

The doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to reach 145 locations across the US on Monday. The earliest doses will be given to healthcare workers, and the elderly.

John Ullyot, the National Security Council spokesman said that senior officials in the Congress, judiciary, and the executive would receive vaccinations to ensure that the functioning of US government is not hampered during the pandemic.

"The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership," Ullyot said in a statement.

In July 2016, former US President Barack Obama had set up a “National Continuity Policy” aimed at easing the pressure during such times.

"This will further ensure that the United States government will continue essential operations, without interruption, for our citizens as we continue to fight this pandemic and work toward a return to prosperity for our nation," the official added.