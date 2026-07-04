/Trump pardons six people prosecuted for ‘fixing their car’

US President Donald Trump announced that he was pardoning six people whom he said had been wrongly "persecuted" by the Biden administration for offences related to the Clean Air Act, a day before the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its Independence Day.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the individuals "were in, or being sent to, prison for 'fixing their car.' While I know this sounds ridiculous, it is nevertheless a fact, and part of the Weaponisation and Stupidity that our Country had to endure during four long years of Sleepy Joe Biden. I AM SETTING THEM ALL FREE, RIGHT NOW!"

According to CNN, the six individuals had been convicted of violating the Clean Air Act, a federal law that regulates emissions from stationary and mobile sources to reduce air pollution and improve air quality.

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During his first term, Trump rolled back more than 100 environmental rules and regulations. After returning to office for a second term, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the agency would undertake 31 deregulatory actions. Earlier this year, the US Justice Department also said it would no longer pursue criminal charges under the Clean Air Act based on "allegations of tampering with onboard diagnostic devices in motor vehicles."

Trump has made extensive use of his presidential pardon powers since returning to the White House, issuing more than 1,600 grants of clemency that have erased convictions or reduced prison sentences. The move has prompted a surge in applications from former inmates and defendants seeking pardons from the administration.

Most of Trump's second-term clemency grants have gone to more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.