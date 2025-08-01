/Trump orders deployment of two nuclear subs closer to Russia over ‘provocative statements’

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to “appropriate regions” in response to Russia’s nuclear threats. Trump had been trading barbs with former president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, over the last few days.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” Trump added in the post.

Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social Photograph: (Truth Social\@realDonaldTrump)

The development comes after some exchange escalated on social media between Trump and Medvedev hours earlier. Trump had said Medvedev should “watch his words” in a midnight post, and Medvedev reminded him of Russia’s nuclear capabilities left over from its Soviet days. Medvedev accused Trump of engaging in a “game of ultimatums”.

Moscow, which has set out its own terms for peace in Ukraine, has shown no sign that it will comply with Trump’s new deadline of 10 days.

Medvedev has emerged as one of the Kremlin’s most outspoken anti-Western hawks since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

After Trump set a new deadline for a ceasefire with Russia, Medvedev responded by warning him that it was a step towards war and added, “Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

In response, Trump called Medvedev a “failed former President” and warned him to “watch his words” as he’s entering a “dangerous territory”.

Medvedev also fired back on Friday and alluded to Russia’s “Dead Hand” automated strike system—which purportedly could unleash a full-scale nuclear response in the event Russia was struck first.