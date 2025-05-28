Trump offers Canada free access to ‘Golden Dome’ defence system—But only if it joins the US

US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy with an audacious offer: Canada can have access to the United States' cutting-edge "Golden Dome" missile defence system — but only if it agrees to become the 51st US state.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Canada has not officially responded to the claim made by Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged that his government is in talks with the US regarding participation in the Golden Dome program. “Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is good to have protections in place for Canadians,” Carney said during a press conference last week. "We cooperate if necessary but not necessarily cooperate," he was quoted saying.

What Is ‘Golden Dome’ system?

Trump's Golden Dome is a missile shield system. As per the US president, once fully constructed, it would protect the nation from missiles launched from space and land.

"Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they are launched from space," Trump said.

"This is very important for the success and even survival of our country," he added.

The Republican leader said that the Golden Dome has more expansive goals, and would "deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors."

Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the system would protect "the homeland from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, whether they're conventional or nuclear."