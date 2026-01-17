/Trump offers another mediation, this time between Egypt and Ethiopia over Nile river water dispute. Here's what he said

United States President Donald Trump has often claimed to have stopped wars by mediating between countries for which he sees himself worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. This time again he has said that the United States is ready to resume mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia over the dispute of sharing Nile river waters between both the countries.

Trump wrote to a letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Friday in which he offered to end the dispute.

"In the spirit of our personal friendship and America's commitment to peace and the well-being of Egypt's people, I am ready to restart US mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to responsibly resolve the question of 'The Nile Water Sharing' once and for all," read the letter written Sisi by Trump.

“My team and I understand the deep significance of the Nile River to Egypt and its people, and I want to help you achieve an outcome that assures the water needs of Egypt, the Republic of the Sudan, and Ethiopia, long into the future,” read the letter further.

Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the news by posting the letter on the microblogging site.

“The United States affirms that no state in this region should unilaterally control the precious resources of the Nile, and disadvantage its neighbors in the process,” the letter read.

What is the dispute?

Ethiopia’s management of major upstream dam projects, mainly the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a concern for Egypt that argues it will affect farming in its country, drinking water and economic stability. While Ethiopia having a population of more than 120 million people sees the dam vital for its economic growth.

Egypt claims that the dam is a violation of the international treaties and could lead to drought and floods.