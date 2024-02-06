Trump not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes to overturn 2020 election outcome: Court
The court's ruling stated, “For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution."
Donald Trump's bid for immunity from prosecution in the wake of allegations regarding his actions to overturn the 2020 election outcome suffered a significant setback as a federal appeals court dismissed the claim from the former US President on Tuesday (Feb 6). Special counsel Jack Smith's case against the former president, accusing him of election subversion, faced a blow as the court rejected Trump's argument that his actions were protected under presidential immunity.
